Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Daseke worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

