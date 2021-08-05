Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CGGGF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

