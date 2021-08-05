Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 668,810 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.