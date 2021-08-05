Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 480 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 421.54. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £81.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

