Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,089 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $45,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

