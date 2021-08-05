Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.74

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$126.74 and last traded at C$126.30, with a volume of 1341359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

