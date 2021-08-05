Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.96.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.