Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,451.60 ($18.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £113.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,384.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

