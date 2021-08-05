Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 24,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 950,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $257,482,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $236,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 26,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

