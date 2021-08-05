Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $365,905.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 105.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00101388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00143787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.79 or 0.99851344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.20 or 0.00847532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

