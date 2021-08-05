RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

