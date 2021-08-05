RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.