Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

