Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $83.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

