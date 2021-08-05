Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.