Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.46 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $1.76 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

