SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $177,611.58 and approximately $55.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,217,227 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

