Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

