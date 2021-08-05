Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Reaches New 12-Month High at $650.00

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49), with a volume of 1323603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

