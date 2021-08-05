SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of SandRidge Energy worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $5.59 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.32.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

