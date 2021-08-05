Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

EPA:SAN opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.37.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

