Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 303,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

