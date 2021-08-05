Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $11.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,033. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

