Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Holdings Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sasol were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sasol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

