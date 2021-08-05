Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.24

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.24, with a volume of 13940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.