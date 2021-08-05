Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SVS traded up GBX 90.75 ($1.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,250.75 ($16.34). 422,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

