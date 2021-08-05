SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $349.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.23. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $350.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

