Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

