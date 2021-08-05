Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.18. 37,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.19. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

