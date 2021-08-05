Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

