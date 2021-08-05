Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

UNP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

