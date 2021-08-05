Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. 413,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

