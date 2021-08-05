Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,187,102 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,102 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

