Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,345 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Triton International worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Triton International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

