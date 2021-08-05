Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,606 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $414.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $433.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

