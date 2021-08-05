Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $759,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.65 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.