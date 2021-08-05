Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 44,745 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

