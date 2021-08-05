Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,600. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Schroders traded as high as GBX 3,728 ($48.71) and last traded at GBX 3,636 ($47.50), with a volume of 166445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,692 ($48.24).

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total value of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last three months.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,583.39. The firm has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

