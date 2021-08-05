Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,591,000.

SCHC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 102,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,142. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

