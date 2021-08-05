Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $46,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.94. 34,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.26. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

