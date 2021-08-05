Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,229 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.59% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,462. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

