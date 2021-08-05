Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $99.35. 2,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

