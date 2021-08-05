Scout Investments Inc. Has $35.73 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.89. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

