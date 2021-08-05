Scout Investments Inc. Has $55.31 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $55,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.00. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

