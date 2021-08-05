Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

OC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,271. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

