SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month High at $306.21

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $306.21 and last traded at $303.85, with a volume of 92384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

