Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$3.600 EPS.

SEE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 72,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.