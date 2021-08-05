SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Down 10.1%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 3,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

