SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday.

SEGRO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

