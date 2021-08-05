Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

WTTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 384,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,131. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

